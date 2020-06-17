Blast from the past: Avicii’s monumental album ‘True’

By Amy Martine 19

Two years on from the passing of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii, the loss is still sending shockwaves around the world. The young Swedish star will go down in history as one of the music industry’s greatest ever artists. During his time on this earth, the music that he shared was his legacy, and it continues to shine throughout the world. His music was his gift to the world, and it will never be forgotten in years to come.

One of the greatest triumphs of Avicii’s career was the release of his debut studio album, ‘True’. Released in September 2013, the album marked a major stepping stone in Tim’s career, cementing his status as one of the greatest artists the industry had ever seen. ‘True’ reached #2 in the UK albums chart, and reached the top 10 in multiple countries. In 2014, he subsequently released the ‘True: Avicii By Avicii’ album, which saw him rework each track.

In March 2013, Avicii took to the stage at Ultra Music Festival, where a year earlier, he had made history by bringing Madonna out on stage to perform live with him. This time, he was about to change the game yet again. At Ultra 2013, he premiered a number of tracks from the upcoming ‘True’ album, and this was the first time that fans caught a glimpse of Avicii’s brand new sound, country fused with electronic. Shockingly, the reaction at the time was largely negative. Looking back, it seems that the world was not quite ready for Tim’s new sound. In a recent interview, Tiësto spoke openly about this, stating that Tim was heartbroken by the crowd’s response at Ultra: “people don’t realize, if you have so many negative comments coming at you, it hurts you as a person… I think Tim definitely got heartbroken by what he thought was brilliant.” However, when the album saw release a few months later, in stark contrast, the response was overwhelmingly positive.