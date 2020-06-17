Search

 

 

Boris Brejcha
Editorials

Boris Brejcha discusses ‘Space Diver’ album, documentary of his life and more: Exclusive

By
13

If you’re familiar with the techno genre, there’s no doubt that you’ll know the name Boris Brejcha. He’s an extremely pivotal name in the scene and is responsible for moving the techno world forward even further after the creation of the sub-genre ‘high- tech minimal’. There are not many artists that have achieved the same monumental success as him, so we talked to him to get more of an insight into his crazy career.

Your latest release ‘Violet Pill’ is fast becoming a fan favourite. Can you tell us what the creation process was like?

When we planned the upcoming releases, the singles, EP’s and the album, it was clear that we wanted to send out an EP right after the album. The songs from this release have been in my pipeline for quite some time. In the past, I collected many, many songs which I produced earlier, before we started to release one piece of music after another. “Violet Pill” and “On his way” I already played in my set last year and many fans have been waiting for the songs to be released. “Babamba” is a little bit older, but
I thought that these songs would fit well together and that’s why we chose them for the EP.

On the subject of new music, you released your new ten-track album “Space Diver”. What do you think of the incredible fan response to the album and what was it like to create?

I am truly happy about the great feedback from my fans. So many had to wait so long for this album. All tracks from this album are songs that I already played on my gigs last year. Only that they were unreleased. My fans already knew the songs very well and waited until they could hear them at home. I am relieved that the album is out now and that I have room to publish my newly produced songs directly. Then my fans will know the tracks BEFORE the gigs in the future.

 

WANT TO READ THE FULL FEATURE?

Click here to get the full magazine ->



Image Credit: Boris Brejcha Press





Tags: , , ,
0

A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Editorials

Straight out of the underground is one of the UK’s finest house acts - OFFAIAH. From his debut release on Defected Records ‘Work It Out’ to the hugely-successful ‘Solider’, to cracking the top 30 highest-selling house artists on Beatport of all time, OFFAIAH has quickly established himself as one of house music’s must-see DJs. Having severely injured himself in a helicopter

Interviews

On a roll lately, Sebastian Park has been exciting his fanbase with a steady stream of releases and he's not slowing down any time soon. Releasing on labels like Don Diablo's Hexagon, Dirty Dutch Music, Black Hole Recordings and much more, he's a well-rounded individual and has a lot to talk about, so we caught up with him to chat about his career.   How long

News

Paavo Siljamäki, one third of the legendary electronic music trio Above & Beyond has opened up about his recent experience with coronavirus, disease he contracted back in March and left him dangerously ill. Paavo, who is already healthy and fully recovered, has now spoken about how was it like to go through this from his home in Finland. Before all the