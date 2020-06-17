Your latest release ‘Violet Pill’ is fast becoming a fan favourite. Can you tell us what the creation process was like?

When we planned the upcoming releases, the singles, EP’s and the album, it was clear that we wanted to send out an EP right after the album. The songs from this release have been in my pipeline for quite some time. In the past, I collected many, many songs which I produced earlier, before we started to release one piece of music after another. “Violet Pill” and “On his way” I already played in my set last year and many fans have been waiting for the songs to be released. “Babamba” is a little bit older, but

I thought that these songs would fit well together and that’s why we chose them for the EP.