Boys Noize – Mvinline

By Nicole Pepe 7

Grammy-nominated DJ/producer Boys Noize (real name Alexander Ridha) has just made his debut Defected Records debut with a brand new single titled ‘Mvinline’. The release of ‘Mvinline’ follows shortly after the release of his EP ‘Strictly Bvnker’ which was released on his own label Boysnoize Records.

The track itself is very different from his semi-experimental EP ‘Strictly Bvnker’, yet adds a refreshing twist on the Boys Noize legacy. ‘Mvinline’ is a groovy feel-good disco track with bright cymbals and claps and heavy-handed house chords all surrounding the sample of Black Ivory‘s ‘Mainline’ pumping throughout the song. The song is seamless, but this doesn’t make it any less exciting, just more of a non-stop bop. Being that ‘Mvinline’ is Boys Noize’s first release on the legendary house label Defected Records, which has released tracks from artists such as Bob Sinclair, Peggy Gou, and Inner City, Boys Noize fits right in.

Regarding the release on Defected Records, Boys Noize had the following to say,

“I’ve been following Defected since day one, from when I was a teenager working at a record store. I started off as a house DJ, playing everything from Deep-Acid and Disco, and to this day Defected always had a place in my record case. So releasing my new single “Mvinline” with this legendary dance institution means a lot! I’m happy to add an eternally banging Disco-House record to Defected’s legacy.”

Take a listen to the infectious disco track ‘Mvinline’ below:

Click here to visit the Defected Records website.

Image Credit: Shane McCauley