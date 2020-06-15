Search

 

 

Ushuaia Ibiza
Events, Featured, News

BREAKING: Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza cancel all July events

By
5

With Europe now three or so months into the pandemic, Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza have today announced the cancellation of all events across the month of July. With both venues previously cancelling May and June’s schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the move comes as no huge surprise, with the world still currently in the midst of what will prove a long and uphill battle against the Coronavirus disease. Best known as the most iconic open-air venue in the world, Ushuaïa has redefined the clubbing experience for Ibiza party-goers thanks to their incredible level of detail when it comes to mind-blowing production, as well as providing the best line-ups on the island. With previous residencies including Avicii, Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Martin Garrix, and many more, Ushuaïa – who even hosted Swedish House Mafia last summer – have also ventured outside of EDM with previous and current residencies like ANTS or Tinie Tempah‘s ‘Disturbing Ibiza‘ catering for fans of techno, tech-house, hip-hop and R&B.

Since opening in 2017, Hï Ibiza has provided an injection of glamour to the island, taking over the same geographical spot as legendary club Space – the former home of Carl Cox – with last season’s packed roster at the club welcoming the likes of Fisher, CamelPhat, Idris Elba, Solardo, David Guetta, Don Diablo, Chris Lake, and many more. Previously hosting names such as Steve Angello, Eric Prydz, and Oliver Heldens, the club has become one of the most luxurious and famous all across the globe. With both venues part of ‘The Night League‘, a huge brand owned by creative mastermind and CEO Yann Pissenem, the safety of Ibiza’s clubbers must come first, and this has proved the deciding factor in the decision. Though July is now off the menu, we are hoping people will continue to stay home and observe social distancing measures so that clubs like Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza are able to open later this year, or next summer, depending on how long the virus continues to impact the world with the same devastating aggression which it has done so far.

View this post on Instagram

#ushuaiaibiza

A post shared by Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel (@ushuaiaibiza) on

Image Credit: ushuaiabeachhotel.com





Tags: , ,
0

Cementing a spot as one of the industry's most in-demand names, Jake Gable has worked on highly successful press campaigns for the likes of Tiësto, MK, and Marshmello, as well as interviewing acts such as Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, NERVO, and many more, across Ultra Miami, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, ADE, and Ibiza. Doubling up as CEO of UK company The EVENT, Gable also works as a tour manager, playlist curator, dance music influencer, and DJ, under his JK-GBL alias. The UK-based journalist is best known for his breaking news story on Swedish House Mafia's return at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018 (a world exclusive), and 'Avicii: The Truth...', an inquest into the EDM star's passing.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Uncategorized

The party isle of Ibiza is the top holiday destination for ravers and holiday lovers alike each year. When the party season is on, you'll expect to find top artists like David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren and more there each day and night, and it becomes the number one place to be in the world. Sadly though, due

Events, Featured

Over the years, David Guetta has made a special place in the hearts of all the ravers and electronic music lovers in Ibiza. The French DJ and producer successfully two residencies at the Spanish island at the end of 2019 which is a feat that cannot be achieved by many. Making the headlines with ‘F*** Me I Am Famous’ sets at

News

While DJ Mag's Top 100 clubs list is unreservedly a prominent one, the International Nightlife Association (INA) have now released their official list, with Hï Ibiza taking the award of "World's Best Nightclub". While unsurprisingly, Ibiza took out 4 of the top 10 spots and another 5 belonging to the United States, the UAE's Cavalli Club Dubai took out the 2nd spot,