BREAKING: Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza cancel all July events

By Jake Gable 5

With Europe now three or so months into the pandemic, Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza have today announced the cancellation of all events across the month of July. With both venues previously cancelling May and June’s schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the move comes as no huge surprise, with the world still currently in the midst of what will prove a long and uphill battle against the Coronavirus disease. Best known as the most iconic open-air venue in the world, Ushuaïa has redefined the clubbing experience for Ibiza party-goers thanks to their incredible level of detail when it comes to mind-blowing production, as well as providing the best line-ups on the island. With previous residencies including Avicii, Hardwell, Armin van Buuren, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, Martin Garrix, and many more, Ushuaïa – who even hosted Swedish House Mafia last summer – have also ventured outside of EDM with previous and current residencies like ANTS or Tinie Tempah‘s ‘Disturbing Ibiza‘ catering for fans of techno, tech-house, hip-hop and R&B.

Since opening in 2017, Hï Ibiza has provided an injection of glamour to the island, taking over the same geographical spot as legendary club Space – the former home of Carl Cox – with last season’s packed roster at the club welcoming the likes of Fisher, CamelPhat, Idris Elba, Solardo, David Guetta, Don Diablo, Chris Lake, and many more. Previously hosting names such as Steve Angello, Eric Prydz, and Oliver Heldens, the club has become one of the most luxurious and famous all across the globe. With both venues part of ‘The Night League‘, a huge brand owned by creative mastermind and CEO Yann Pissenem, the safety of Ibiza’s clubbers must come first, and this has proved the deciding factor in the decision. Though July is now off the menu, we are hoping people will continue to stay home and observe social distancing measures so that clubs like Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza are able to open later this year, or next summer, depending on how long the virus continues to impact the world with the same devastating aggression which it has done so far.

Image Credit: ushuaiabeachhotel.com