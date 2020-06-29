Calvin Harris claims #1 spot for the UK’s most played track in 2019

By Juan Llorens 16

Hitmaker Calvin Harris is back taking another chart. This time, it is for the most played song in the UK for 2019. UK licensing company PPL, which tracks local media, released a list for the most played tracks of 2019. Taking the throne is Calvin Harris’ and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man‘s ‘Giant.’

The Scottish DJ and producer is no stranger to the number one spot. Moreover, with twelve Brit Award nominations, Calvin continues to take the music industry by surprise with every release. The Grammy-winning producer is going back to his roots as he is set to release an upcoming single with renowned electronic label Defected Records. A true pillar of the EDM scene, Calvin Harris continues to impress with every release.

It is incredible to see electronic dance music continue to take the charts, even in 2020. Recently Shazam released a list with its top 50 most sought out summer tracks of the decade in which Major Lazer & DJ Snake took the number one spot. Check out the full results on the most played tracks of 2019 in the UK down below:

1. ‘Giant’ – Calvin Harris & Rag‘N’Bone Man

2. ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ – Mark Ronson Feat. Miley Cyrus

3. ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ – Sam Smith & Normani

4. ‘I Don’t Care’ – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

5. ‘Just You And I’ – Tom Walker

6. ‘Higher Love’ – Kygo & Whitney Houston

7. ‘Sweet But Psycho’ – Ava Max

8. ‘Someone You Loved’ – Lewis Capaldi

9. ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ – Mabel

10. ‘Walk Me Home’ – Pink

Image Credit: Calvin Harris Twitter