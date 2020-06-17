Search

 

 

Camelphat & Elderbrook iconic track ‘Cola’ turns 3 years old

Camelphat & Elderbrook, two of the most successful artists in the UK house scene, are celebrating the third year anniversary of his classic track ‘Cola‘ after their massive release back in 2017 on Defected Records.

Since the pair premiered their banger, the Brits have been escalating and growing in popularity as DJs and producers over the past years. Camelphat established themselves as one of the best house acts in the scene with songs like ‘Breathe‘ (with Cristoph) or ‘Panic Room‘ (with Au/Ra) that combined have broken the hundred million streams mark. As for Elderbrook, he has been no different. Since their iconic record, he has gone on to release tracks like ‘Something About You‘ along with Rudimental or ‘Numb‘, which also achieved a notable success with a number streamings proximate to 40 millions. Considering their style, sound design and genres are not seen as mainstream as other styles, these are indeed amazing numbers. However, this reputation wouldn’t be a reality if it hadn’t been for ‘Cola’.

As we mentioned before, it could be considered that the sound of this track was closer to underground songs. However, this amazing track became an Ibiza banger all summer and rapidly spotted the top positions in the UK Dance Chart, peaking at the #3 position. The amazing reception that this track had becoming a truly summer season anthem, did not go unnoticed by the main music academies to the point that on November 2017, ‘Cola’ received one of the maximum recognitions that a track can get. ‘Cola’ was nominated for ‘Best Dance Recording‘ at the 60th Annual Grammy Music Awards. Even though, Camelphat and Elderbrook did not take home the award, ‘Cola’ has already become one of the most popular electronic music tracks of the past years, having been played almost 300 million times across multiple streaming platforms.

Listen to Camelphat and Elderbrook iconic banger ‘Cola’ below:

