CamelPhat – Hypercolour (feat. Yannis)

By Jake Gable 1

Camelphat are certainly not a duo who need any kind of introduction but quite frankly, they deserve one. Initially breaking out into the spotlight with tracks such as the melodic ‘Paradigm’ on Axtone Records, and ‘Constellations’ on Spinnin’ Deep, the Camels have since taken their sound to a much more underground flavour since dominating the 2017 dance scene with their Defected Records behemoth ‘Cola’. After fizzing and popping their way to a GRAMMY nomination thanks to the now iconic house anthem, the Liverpudlian duo have since skyrocketed, playing at just about every major festival in the world, and even nailing down their own Ibiza residency alongside the likes of Fisher, Chris Lake, and Solardo.

Today, Camelphat return with their huge new single ‘Hypercolour‘, another perfectly produced masterpiece fresh from the midas touch of the pair’s studio. Utilising those deep brooding chord patterns and a dark ominous build, ‘Hypercolour’ features many elements of the Camelphat signature sound, and is perfectly topped by Yannis, frontman of indie-pop outfit Foals. The track, which looks set to dominate summer livestream sets all over the globe, follows a real purple patch for the Brit pairing who recently teamed up with ARTBAT to bring us the mesmerically dark ‘For A Feeling’ and finished 2019 with ‘Be Someone‘ and ‘Rabbit Hole‘.

Undoubtedly the biggest duo in dance music right now, Camelphat continue their ascent, producing hit after hit. Since bursting into the ‘A-List’ of electronic royalty, the duo have delighted fans with a whole bursting back-catalogue of anthems, including ‘Panic Room’, ‘Dopamine Machine’, ‘Breathe’ and last year’s remix of the iconic Calvin Harris track ‘I’m Not Alone’. Bringing their deep touch to all that they release, the pair have founded the unbeatable combo of positioning themselves delicately on the line between both underground and techno-support, as well as glowing review from the commercial and crossover side of the industry, amassing a wealth of plays on BBC Radio 1. You can hear ‘Hypercolour‘ below, which is out now!

Image Credit: CamelPhat Press Photo