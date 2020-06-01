Search

 

 

Charlotte de Witte EP
Charlotte de Witte releases brand new EP 'Return to Nowhere'

Belgian DJ and producer Charlotte de Witte has announced her brand new EP called ‘Return to Nowhere‘, and it’s expected to see the light on June 12th, serving as a warm up for the coming summer. Although we won’t have a busy music festival season this year, it’s clear that we won’t have a lack of amazing music.

Formerly known as Raving George, Charlotte de Witte is bringing another Extended Play, repeating the successful formula she followed with ‘Liquid Slow’, ‘Selected‘ and ‘Pressure‘ last year or ‘Vision‘ this year. Having been voted Best Belgian DJ at the Red Bull Elektropedia Awards, her brand new compilation is officially ready to go. The album, that will be released via Charlotte de Witte’s imprint KNTXT, will be formed of four new tracks: ‘Sgadi Li Mi‘, the album’s song name ‘Return To Nowhere‘, ‘Ensemble‘ and lastly ‘What’s in the Past‘.

The Ghent-based artist and queen of dark techno has put the album available to pre-save and we can now preview the four songs. All tunes seem to follow a same pattern with her classic bassline and drum structure setting up the mood and rhythm of the tracks. However, ‘What’s In The Past’ seems to slightly differ from the rest being less percussive and giving the full importance and leading role to the atmospheric sounds.

While we await for the final release date to come, you can preview the tracks in full here.

