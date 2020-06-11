Coachella 2020 officially canceled, limited capacity to happen in 2021

By Juan Llorens 5

During the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella announced the postponement of the festival to October of 2020. It is now being reported that the festival will not happen in October by the orders of the Riverside county officials. Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed an official order on Wednesday canceling both Coachella and Stagecoach. She stated,

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” Kaiser said in a statement. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community.”

The festival is rumored to be postponed until April of 2021. However, this comes with a twist. It is believed that the April 2021 version of the festival will have only 60% capacity. Depending on how the pandemic progresses, it could be postponed all the way until October 2021 at full capacity. The desert festival currently has a capacity of 125,000 attendees per day. This news comes as Billboard reported that Coachella’s parent company AEG has laid off a substantial amount of their employees.

It is reported that Coachella has informed its 2020 lineup artists to hold for 2021. This year’s headliners included Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean. We will have to see if the same headliners will remain for whenever the festival is set to occur. As of now, forty percent of ticket purchasers have requested refunds for this year’s version of the festival.

No festival is immune to the global pandemic that has caused the entertainment industry to collapse. Indeed, many countries are opening up again, but we are yet to find out if there will be a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. We are all eager to go back to dance, party with our friends, and experience live music once again. However, we must find a way to overcome this virus and hope that a vaccine is developed promptly. At the time of this publishing, no official statement has been released by Goldenvoice.

Photo Credits: New Substance