Coachella cancelled
Coachella cancelled? Organisers ask artists to perform in 2021

Despite already being postponed until the 9th and 16th of October, new information has surfaced revealing the organiser’s potential intentions for this year’s instalment of Coachella to be cancelled. The festival’s organisers are reported to have asked this years performers to play in 2021 instead, signalling a complete cancellation of the festival.

Media company Bloomberg cites “people familiar with the matter” as the source of this information, but with no official word from the festival’s organisers, Goldenvoice or its parent company AEG, the information can’t be taken as definitive. The source also said that, according to Bloomberg;

“[The] Chief Executive Officer…and his team need to firm up plans with artists and settle financial issues like insurance,”

Apparently some acts have already agreed to perform in 2021, although others are hesitant due to both health and financial reasons. According to one person, not every artist has ben asked to perform in 2021, so an identical lineup is not likely.

Prior to the original postponement, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean were supposed to headline the festival on its original dates in April, but due to COVID-19, the two weekend festival was moved to October. Each year, the festival sees upwards of 200,000 people through its gates, and with the unpredictability of the current health crisis, it’s understandable for Goldenvoice to be checking artists’ availabilities for next year.

With the information currently at our disposal, it is unclear whether Goldenvoice’s intentions are to cancel the festival entirely for this year, or whether they are simply checking artist availabilities in case the crisis doesn’t subside in time for this year’s festival. Hopefully the global pandemic is a thing of the past in October, and fingers crossed that Coachella doesn’t get cancelled.

