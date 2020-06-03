Search

 

 

Cubicolor – Wake Me Up (Tale Of Us Remix)

Tale Of Us, founders of the Berlin-based Afterlife label, are back with a new remix of Cubicolor’s ‘Wake Me Up’, released on Above & Beyond’s Anjunadeep label.

The Italian DJ and producer duo, consisting of Matteo Milleri and Carmine Karm Conti, are famous for their mesmerizing tracks, taking listeners on a journey not only with their releases, but also when they are playing live. Their Afterlife concept shows have stopped nearly on every continent on the world, and have made appearances at Tomorrowland as well as Off Week Festival in Barcelona and Amsterdam Dance Event.

With their remix of ‘Wake Me Up’, Tale Of Us is once again giving their melodic treatment while still keeping it true to the original by Cubicolor. Instead of changing the whole track to sound differently, they are giving it an additional layer of depth and hypnotizing melody while keeping vocals as they are.

The original was released on Cubicolor’s ‘Hardly a Day, Hardly a Night’ album, also on Anjunadeep, back in February of this year, just before most countries went into lockdown to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

With countries opening up slowly, the track is a perfect summer night sound easing into a very relaxing atmosphere when sitting around a bonfire with friends or after having a BBQ or being camping somewhere in the wild. Check it out below or on your favorite streaming service or purchase it digitally as well as vinyl on the Anjuna Music Store.

