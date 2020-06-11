Deadmau5 announces brand new album in the works

Search

 

 

The charismatic Canadian producer Joel Zimmerman, the man behind Deadmau5, has just announced in a recent interview that he is planning to put out a new album. Nonetheless, the LP, which is in the works right now, does not have a release date yet.

Before the coronavirus hit the entire electronic music industry down, Deadmau5 had plenty of projects in mind, most of them revolving around his magical cube v3 tour. He improved the experience by building two extra stages that were set to debut in his Europe and Asia tour, scheduled to make stops in venues as epic as The Brixton Academy in London in late June. However, due to the worldwide lockdown, he has been forced to reorganise his year prioritising the virtual interaction with fans.

During these months, the controversial artist has made sporadic special appearances playing a livestream set in the popular videogame Fortnite to promote the new game mode Party Royale along other top DJs like Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis. He also has frequently recorded live sets from his home studio and he even organised a personal Q&A livestream on Amazon Music.

In a recent interview with the Canadian newspaper Niagara Falls Review, Deadmau5 has admitted ‘a lot of music in the pipe‘ plus an album coming up. All of these will be accompanied by a new production concept that he hasn’t given much more details on. However, the electronic music legend is still unsure of when this album will see the light, as due to the current situation, he’s waiting to see how everything evolves and how the new landscape will look like. On another note, the artist has also given his feelings on the quarantine and in a classic Deadmau5 style, he stated ‘I’ve been practising social distancing since 2004. I got this down’. You can read the full interview here.

Image Credit: Sem Sauce (@leahsems)

 





Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

