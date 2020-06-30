Dennis Cartier announces new record label ‘Cartierecordings’ and debut release

By Harrison Watson

Belgian DJ and producer Dennis Cartier, known for his hard-hitting house tunes, has announced his new label Cartierecordings, and the debut release, titled ‘Don’t Let Go’. The track, which sees Cartier move away from his house roots to try his hand at pop, complete with a tribal beat, relaxing Latin guitar and is said to be reminiscent of Jonas Blue’s ‘Perfect Strangers’, is set to premiere on the label’s YouTube channel shortly.

Commenting on the release, Cartier explains:

“Starting my own record label was one thing I dreamed about for years, to have the freedom to make more than only club track[s] but to use my experience to broaden and explore my specific genre even more. I really wanted to release [this] song at this very time. Because people are afraid. With this song, I want to show that you should cherish happiness, see life in a positive way!”

After producing 31 versions of the track over two years, all of which got rejected by labels, Cartier realised it was the first version that held the positive essence he was trying to convey in the track. Reaching out to American singer Bryant Powell for the vocals, the track has come together and found a home on Cartierecordings.

After releasing his first EP in 2010, the Belgian has a wealth of experience up his sleeve. In 2018, he was discovered by Fedde Le Grand and Cloud 9 Music, and gained recognition from Calvin Harris and David Guetta, making ‘Don’t Let Go’, and Cartierecordings certainly worth keeping an eye on. You can pre-save ‘Don’t Let Go’ here, or stream the track when it premieres below.

