Destino Ibiza Pacha
Destino Pacha Ibiza announce their season opening for July

On the white isle of Ibiza, Destino Pacha Ibiza is set to reopen its doors to the public and nightlife will return to the resort from July 16th onwards.

After months of strenuous lockdown measures in Spain, it appears business is to somewhat return to normal in one of the countries most popular nightlife destinations, Ibiza. Atop the cliff tops, the al fresco clubbing venue Destino Pacha Ibiza overlooks Ibiza Town and draws in tonnes of fans each year to see some of the worlds finest DJs perform in a more intimate setting. Joseph Capriati, Solomun and Luciano are among just a few of the established names to have performed at the prestigious Cap Martinet site. The resort comes with its very own underground nightclub TOX, which draws in the party animals at night.

As it was revealed the other day by the Spanish government, we are likely to see social distancing rules enforced as music events may return. However, we await news from Destino Pacha Ibiza as to what these might entail.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on their upcoming events and safety guidance as we move forward here. For those that intend to head out again following the easing of lockdown procedures, be sure to adhere to government guidance for the benefit of the health of yourself, those around you; party safely!

Image Credit: Destino Pacha Ibiza Facebook

 





