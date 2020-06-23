Search

 

 

Sofi Tukker
House, Music

Dillon Francis & BabyJake – You Do You (Sofi Tukker Remix)

Few names in dance music right now can match that of Sofi Tukker. The pairing, who have previously worked with the likes of NERVO & Oliver Heldens, have also recently dropped their Gorgon City collaboration ‘House Arrest‘, and even spoke to us here at We Rave You in an exclusive interview in the latest edition of our online magazine. Now, the pair have remixed the Dillon Francis and BabyJake single ‘You Do You‘, adding their own quirky spin on the original. The rework centres around a pulsating house flavour, and also utilises a strong drum-focused bass-line in typical Sofi Tukker style, to craft an addictive single which is sure to feature in various live-streams in coming months.

Released on Diplo‘s ‘Mad Decent’ label, this new Sofi Tukker remix is the latest offering from the American musical duo based in New York consisting of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern. Best known for their songs ‘Drinkee’, ‘Best Friend’, and ‘Purple Hat’. Their music has previously been used in Apple‘s unveiling of the iPhone X, whilst ‘Drinkee’ was nominated for a GRAMMY at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards. In December 2018, their album Treehouse was nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Paste Magazine described the band’s release as “an insatiable dance collection of jungle-pop songs with many well-executed nods towards Brazilian instruments, poets and to the national language, Portuguese”. The magazine’s review referred to the “carefully conceptualized Matadora” as “the album’s show-stopper”. Slant Magazine said of their album Treehouse, “The songs on Sofi Tukker’s Treehouse are alternately playful and sincere, intimate and global. Though Sofi Tukker’s mélange of disparate sounds and influences—bossa-nova rhythms, cowbells, castanets, and spaghetti-western guitars—lends Treehouse an air of worldly sophistication, Hawley-Weld and Halpern never take themselves or their music too seriously. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t.”

You can check this one out below!


Cementing a spot as one of the industry's most in-demand names, Jake Gable has worked on highly successful press campaigns for the likes of Tiësto, MK, and Marshmello, as well as interviewing acts such as Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, NERVO, and many more, across Ultra Miami, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, ADE, and Ibiza. Doubling up as CEO of UK company The EVENT, Gable also works as a tour manager, playlist curator, dance music influencer, and DJ, under his JK-GBL alias. The UK-based journalist is best known for his breaking news story on Swedish House Mafia's return at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018 (a world exclusive), and 'Avicii: The Truth...', an inquest into the EDM star's passing.

