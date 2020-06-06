Search

 

 

Get In Trouble
Available Now, Releases

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Vini Vici – Get In Trouble (So What)

By
13

Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have joined forces with trance icons Vini Vici to present their latest project called ‘Get In Trouble (So What)’. This track, which is the third one they put together after their song with Cherrymoon Trax The House of House‘ in 2018 and their single with Liquid SoulUntz Untz‘ last year, ‘Get In Trouble (So What)’ writes a new chapter for the four artists that once again is coming out via Smash The House.

This is the third song from the Belgian brothers this year after releasing ‘Clap Your Hands‘ with another two legends like W&W and Fedde Le Grand, while also having presented a new track alongside Justin Prime and Sandro SilvaRaver Dome‘ for their side project 3 Are Legend with their good friend Steve Aoki. As far as for the Dutch duo concerns, they haven’t had a bad year either in terms of releases. Their track with Shapov and Australian producers NERVOMy World‘ surpassed the million streams on Spotify last week. Also, the Alteza label owners, teamed up with WHITENO1SE to officially remix the new Sofi Tukker track ‘Swing‘.

However, it looks like ‘Get In Trouble (So What)’ is going to be the most prolific release of the year for both artists, at least by now. In just one day the track has overcome the quarter million streams, as this one showcases a perfect mix between the two characteristic styles that both Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and Vini Vici represent. The classic catchy vocals and leads used by the Belgians are accompanied by the iconic aggressive high pitched psy trance percussion structure from Vini Vici that results in a truly amazing piece of work.

Judge the track for yourself by giving ‘Get In Trouble (So What)’ a listen below:

Image Credit: Dimitri Vegas Twitter





Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Electro House, Genres, Releases

In an unprededented collaboration, DJ Mag's Number 1 duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have teamed up with the relentless forces of W&W & Fedde Le Grand for an emphatic new big room track "Clap Your Hands". The track is designed in true Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike style, creating the top-line with crowd animation in mind. The vocal hook provokes the

Uncategorized

Mim Nervo, one half of the famous Australian electronic dance music duo Nervo, has sit with non-other than Klas Bergling, father of the deceased legendary producer Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, at this week's Tomorrowland One World Radio. Mim called Klas to talk about his son and share with him the amazing news that Avicii's multi award winner song 'Levels', has

News

The other week, news broke that dynamic DJ duo W&W and event company titans ALDA were teaming up to bring fans - and the whole internet - one of the most ambitious livestream events that anyone has seen so far during this Covid-19 pandemic. Going a step further than your regular DJ set, they were set to play inside of a completely virtual stadium