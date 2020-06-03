Search

 

 

Diplo reveals his debut country album, Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil

The Grammy award winning producer known as Diplo can clearly step into any genre he puts his heart and soul into. From establishing various globally recognized imprints such as Mad Decent to even a platform for up-and-coming house producers with Higher Ground, this talented artist has shown no signs of slowing down in the music industry. After revealing the track list under his alias Thomas Wesley, Diplo has officially released his highly-anticipated country album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil and let us tell you if you are ready to ride through the wild west with a side of pop and electronic infused beats, this one is for you.

Showcasing his ecelectic production style fueled with vibrant guitar chords, piano instrumentals and sensational vocals, Diplo has released 14 unique singles which are guaranteed to rise to the top of the charts. With the album featuring collaborations with icons such as the Jonas Brothers, Noah Cyrus, Blanco Brown, Julia Michaels, Morgan Wallen and much more global talent, Diplo satisfies those craving a fresh new sound to country inspired music. Also revealing the official video for “Dance With Me” off the album featuring Thomas Rhett and Young Thug, these artists will keep you dancing all day long with a enticing melody we cannot get enough of on the speakers. With one of the highlights being his official remix of Lil Nas X and Bill Ray Cyrus’s “Old Town Road.” Diplo has kept the inital vibe from the single while incorporating various electronic elements to spice things up. Once again releasing an inspiring album filled with his creativity, Diplo’s country side is definitely here to stay.

Listen to the full album from Diplo and let us know your favourite single in the comments below, and across our social media channels!

