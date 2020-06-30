Disclosure reveal full tracklist for ‘ENERGY’ in a unique way

By Ellie Mullins 14

Marking their third LP release, iconic duo Disclosure have unveiled that their album ‘ENERGY’ will be released on August 28, via Island Records. After their comeback received massive buzz, it’s safe to say that the duo are officially back in business and better than ever. Starting their huge comeback with a livestreamed ‘Kitchen Mix‘, they created huge excitement and then dropped a brand new single titled ‘Ecstasy’. If this proved anything, it was that the English duo were here to stay and now they’ve added fuel to the excitement fire with the reveal of the ‘ENERGY’ tracklist.

They didn’t just drop the tracklist, though. They decided to take a totally unique route for this and got the help of a digital map to reveal the track names. If you go onto their website (which you can do here), it reveals a map in the same design as the official album artwork, where you can move around and click on different ‘landmarks’ to reveal a track name. It’s definitely a fun way to keep busy, and Disclosure thought outside of the box with this one. The collaborators are just as huge on this one, with the likes of Kehlani, Kelis and slowthia being just some of the names. The full tracklist is as follows:

1) Watch Your Step (feat. Kelis)

2) Lavender (feat. Channel Tres)

3) My High (feat. Aminé and slowthai)

4) Who Knew? (feat. Mick Jenkins)

5) Douha (Mali Mali) (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)

6) Fractal (Interlude)

7) Ce N’est Pas (feat. Blik Bassy)

8) ENERGY

9) Thinking ‘Bout You (Interlude)

10) Birthday (feat. Kehlani and Syd)

11) Reverie (feat. Common)

As you can see, all the time spent being away was used to cook up this monster of an album, and we can’t wait to hear it! You can view the album artwork below and pre-order it too.

ENERGYWe are absolutely over the moon to announce that our third LP is finished and will be yours to hear on Friday August 28thFind out more and pre-order at DisclosureOfficial.com Posted by Disclosure on Thursday, May 21, 2020

Image Credit: Disclosure Facebook Page