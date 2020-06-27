DJ Snake releases highly anticipated festival anthem ‘Trust Nobody’: Listen

By Juan Llorens 3

DJ Snake returns after a massive 2019, and a quiet start of 2020 to release long-awaited banger ‘Trust Nobody.’ The festival anthem is set to make every crowd go wild, just as we saw when the French artist debuted it at his La Défense Arena show. In perfect timing for the summer, ‘Trust Nobody’ will make you lose your mind.

The multi-platinum producer delivers a track that will rattle all speakers with the traditional DJ Snake hard dance style. With powerful synths, an infectious vocal, and face-melting drops, ‘Trust Nobody’ is set to make every festival stage and dancefloor explode. Through this release, the hitmaker spotlights his alternate style, deviating from the radio hits. Moreover, he demonstrates his chameleon-like production skills.

If you are looking to spice up your music playlist, ‘Trust Nobody’ is it. DJ Snake recently took the headlines when his summer-hit ‘Taki Taki‘ featuring Cardi B, Selena Gomez, and Ozuna reached the one billion streams milestone. Rightfully so, this was his third single to reach that massive number. ‘Trust Nobody’ may not feature the biggest pop stars, but it checks every box for the next festival anthem. Make sure to check out the release by the French hitmaker down below: