Don Diablo – Thousand Faces (ft. Andy Grammer)

By Guilherme Marouf

Don Diablo continues to surprise the Hexagon community with the release of his new track “Thousand Faces“ featuring Andy Grammer. The track was released last week on all platforms, also including a stunning music video for the Dutch superstar DJ / Producer and his family.

In honor of Father’s Day, celebrated last Sunday, Don and his team have released an emotional music video showing pictures and videos of the DJ with his father who passed away in 2013. As described by Don himself on his social networks, this is one of the most special musicals he has ever composed in his career:

“Thousand Faces is definitely one of my most personal records that I have written so far. Almost seven years ago I lost the most important man in my life: my father. Since that day my vision on life has changed drastically, not long after that I started achieving all the things I dreamed of most of my life. His passing fuelled me with so much passion and dedication which, looking back on it, gave me an unprecedented amount of energy and drive to work harder than ever to make the most out of my life. During these last years I have often wondered what my Dad would have thought if he could see me now. Things got so much bigger than both of us could have even imagined from the last conversations we had.”

With a different style when compared to the Hexagon’s Boss earlier productions, “Thousand Faces” presents beautiful lyrics in a remarkable voice of the American singer/songwriter Andy Grammer. This track will definitely touch different kinds of listeners around the world and spread a message so that people never give up on their dreams.

Check out his new track below, with lyrics and the story behind it in the description, and share it with your friends.

Image Credit: Don Diablo’s official Facebook

Image Credit: Don Diablo Press