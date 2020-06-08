Dreamland Music Festival postponed to September 2021

By Ellie Mullins 18

With a massive lineup set for this year, Dreamland Music Festival in Northern Italy was going to be the biggest festival and event that the alpine community of Lanzada had ever seen. With Timmy Trumpet and Vini Vici as the main headliners, they were going big for their fifth anniversary edition. For years now, they’ve brought big names such as Tchami, Fedde Le Grand and many more to their rising event and they’ve been making a big name for themselves within the event community. Definitely a force to be reckoned with, they’ve unfortunately been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic too, forcing them to postpone 2020’s event.

The fifth anniversary edition of Dreamland Music Festival was meant to take place 4-6 September 2020, but now it’s being postponed in a sensible decision by the festival organisers. Now, the festival will take place in September 2021, with the dates now being 10-11 September. Dedicated to bringing an amazing experience for fans, Dreamland Music Festival will now have more time to do that, and rest assured they will be planning big things to make up for lost time.

Soon enough, fans will gather in the stunning alpine community to see Timmy Trumpet, Vini Vici and many more perform epic sets for thousands of partygoers. This is something not to miss at all when we get back to attending festivals, so you can grab tickets here and be sure to check out their Facebook page for all the latest information.

Image via: Dreamland Music Festival