Search

 

 

EDC
Events, Featured

EDC Las Vegas shares a sneak peak of Kinetic Zen decorations

By
2

EDC Las Vegas, one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world, was recently forced to postpone its 2020 edition from May to October due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak. Now the festival is working extremely hard to prepare for their biggest edition yet, which will hopefully be able to take place in a couple of months. Just two weeks ago, fans from all around the world were able to enjoy a spectacular online edition of EDC. Their virtual festival included DJ sets of various styles and genres, with some artists going really over the top with their performances, renting clubs and bringing in guest artists.

Now, the EDC organisers are giving us a special insight into their preparations, with a sneak peak of the truly unique Kinetic Zen concept for the 2020 stage. With the new theme announced back in February, the team was working really hard to offer their attendees a once in a lifetime experience that they will never forget. Of course the decorations and the stages play a big part in the whole festival experience and EDC always delivers with their over the top ideas. On their social media channels they have shared quite a few sneak peaks already, one of them being the owl head that you can see below, which finally confirms it – the owls are returning to the Kinetic Field stage.

So from what you can see – they are going huge once again! Hopefully the pandemic will allow the event to take place this October and we will able to experience this unforgettable adventure together. For their 10th anniversary edition of EDC Las Vegas, we can only imagine that the organisers will really go for it, so stay tuned for more information about EDC Kinetic Zen!

Photo credits: Insomniac





Tags: ,
0

22 year old Slovenian currently living in Amsterdam. Pursuing my dreams of working behind the scenes of music industry by studying International Music Management.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, News

EDC Las Vegas is one of the handfuls of festivals that have not canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus). The festival set to take place in May has left many ticket holders anxious about what will happen. As the festival brings in over 400,000 people, many are worried about the spread of the virus. Pasquale Rotella, the owner

Events, Featured

As every industry and country is fighting the impact of the COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, epidemic, more and more governments are advising to social-distance and cancellation of large gatherings as well as completely lockdowns in some affected areas, EDC Las Vegas may be the next event impacted. As of yesterday, the CDC, the Centers for Disease Control and

Events, Featured

Every minute news around multiple events around the world being cancelled or postponed are popping up. Pasquale Rotella, the man behind Electric Daisy Carnival, has now addressed concerns in relation to the event being held or not. The ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 virus, commonly known as the Coronavirus, spreading across the globe, is keeping governments and health organizations busy 24/7.