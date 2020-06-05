EDC Las Vegas shares a sneak peak of Kinetic Zen decorations

By Barbara Potrc 2

EDC Las Vegas, one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world, was recently forced to postpone its 2020 edition from May to October due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak. Now the festival is working extremely hard to prepare for their biggest edition yet, which will hopefully be able to take place in a couple of months. Just two weeks ago, fans from all around the world were able to enjoy a spectacular online edition of EDC. Their virtual festival included DJ sets of various styles and genres, with some artists going really over the top with their performances, renting clubs and bringing in guest artists.

Now, the EDC organisers are giving us a special insight into their preparations, with a sneak peak of the truly unique Kinetic Zen concept for the 2020 stage. With the new theme announced back in February, the team was working really hard to offer their attendees a once in a lifetime experience that they will never forget. Of course the decorations and the stages play a big part in the whole festival experience and EDC always delivers with their over the top ideas. On their social media channels they have shared quite a few sneak peaks already, one of them being the owl head that you can see below, which finally confirms it – the owls are returning to the Kinetic Field stage.

So from what you can see – they are going huge once again! Hopefully the pandemic will allow the event to take place this October and we will able to experience this unforgettable adventure together. For their 10th anniversary edition of EDC Las Vegas, we can only imagine that the organisers will really go for it, so stay tuned for more information about EDC Kinetic Zen!

Photo credits: Insomniac