Eric Prydz drops news of a vinyl release under his Cirez D techno alias

By Barbara Potrc 8

Eric Prydz, the Swedish superstar producer and DJ is back with some more surprises. After laying low with releases ever since 2019, last month he finally broke the silence with his fresh Cirez D release ‘Valborg’. The EP features two fresh singles, previously referred to as the Tomorrowland 2019 ID and Lollapalooza 2019 ID, now called ‘Valborg’ and ‘The Raid’. Now the artist shared some great news with all the old school fans, he announced that he will be releasing the EP on a Vinly on 3rd of July.

Cirez D

Valborg / The Raid 12" Vinyl Available 03 July

Pre-Order here:https://t.co/oZh2CnagSN pic.twitter.com/rC5bo85U2b — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) June 9, 2020

Prydz shared the cover of his latest masterpiece on Twitter, adding the release date of the 12″ vinyl EP ‘Valborg’, which will drop via his own Mouseville record label and the pre-order link, for anyone that would want to add the EP to their vinyl collection. The two-track EP was released shortly after Adam Beyer shared a recording from his and Prydz’s unforgettable b2b from Creamfields last year as part of Drumcode Radio.

For anyone that doesn’t know how versatile of an artist is Eric Prydz, next to his main work he is currently active under two more aliases, Pryda and Cirez D. With the second one, he mostly focuses on dark, heavy techno, combining it with melodic house elements. All of this can also be heard on the ‘Valborg’ EP.

The tracks are nicely complementing each other, ‘Valborg’ being more relaxed, melodic and deep, while ‘The Raid’ is much more energetic and dark. The tracks are a great addition to your Friday night playlist and hopefully we will be able to hear them on the dancefloor soon. With the whole Coronavirus situation finally getting a little bit better and the restrictions slowly loosening up, we should remain positive and look forward to enjoying music out in the clubs and on festivals again in the near future.

Make sure to pre-order the ‘Valborg’ EP now and stream it below in the meanwhile.

Image Credit: Eric Prydz press via Insomniac