Example – Oscar Feat. P Money & Harry Shotta

By Ellie Mullins 10

Back on the scene and better than ever before, UK rapper and singing legend Example has been on a steady stream of releasing music lately over the past few months and year. Previously collaborating with the likes of Calvin Harris, Dillon Francis and Laidback Luke to name a few, he’s done a lot within the electronic music industry and he continues a long and successful career with the release of his latest track titled ‘Oscar’. In collaboration with MC P Money and rapper Harry Shotta, he’s bringing some other amazing UK talent with him for the ride.

Just before the release of the track, Example took to Instagram to explain a bit about the track and the creation process, as well as going into a little bit of the current situations going on in the world:

“Was wondering if it was the right time to drop new music and push everything back but I spoke to a few of our industry’s finest black stars to get their opinions and they all just said “nah just do your thing, people need good music in their lives”. This single (and the album) have been scheduled for quite a while now but it was a conversation I needed to have regardless. This song started off as a story about me never winning any awards then I scrapped the verses but kept the chorus and it just became all out BARS BARS BARS.”

The track itself shows a different side to Example that newer fans may not have seen before, but older fans will know that this is his original sound and he’s going back to his roots with a new twist. Definitely a track that old and new fans alike can love, ‘Oscar’ is out now!