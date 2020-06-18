Example – Some Nights Last For Days

By Ryan Ford 1

English singer Example is back with his 7th studio album, releasing the incredible hip hop/rap orientated work ‘Some Nights Last For Days‘ this month.

As one of the UK’s most versatile musical talents, Example has finally dropped his new album, despite a short delay, to the delight of his fans. This time the 37 year-old has taken a different approach to some of the more dance-influenced crossover work he has taken on in the past, leaning more into the realm of hip hop and rap. As the Brit is no stranger to collaborations, he has been in the studio with a plethora of talent once more, working together with the likes of P Money, Doc Brown and Professor Green among others to generate an awe-inspiring tracklist .

Probably the most notable track to come from the album, is the Calvin Harris-produced anthem and the albums namesake ‘Some Nights Last For Days’. Back in 2012 the duo worked together for ‘We’ll Be Coming Back’, and have surely crafted yet another radio-ready hit. For the most part of the album, Example adopts a refreshing new stance on his productions, with a combination of rap ballads in ‘Extra Mile’ and ‘Eye To Eye’ contrasting the more raw and aggressive tones and lyricism of tracks such as ‘Oscar’ and ‘Need To Know’. We also catch a glimpse of his electronic past in the sound design of ‘Ain’t One Thing’ and ‘Same Old Same Old’. The album also features an additional track that may not have originally featured prior to the pandemic; including a funky ‘Isolation Freestyle’ called ‘Paperclips’.

Following the success of previous albums, we might see chart movements from the new 15-track release; Elliot (Example’s real name) has already reached the top of the UK dance chart and has seen ‘Playing in the Shadows’ go Platinum.

You can listen to the new Example album, ‘Some Nights Last For Days’, in full below!