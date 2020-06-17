Exclusive Interview: Joris Voorn talks inspiration and artistic processes

By Amy Martine

As one of the music industry’s most outstanding producers and one of the key tastemakers within the underground scene, Joris Voorn has built an astounding legacy over the course of his career. With a signature sound that has garnered support all over the globe, the Dutch maestro continues to add to his stellar discography, unleashing masterpiece upon masterpiece. With four genre-defining albums to his name as well as a vast number of sublime singles, Joris Voorn has truly proven his worth as one of the world’s greatest producers.

Known by many for his ‘Spectrum’ project, which incorporates his weekly radio show, monumental club nights, festival stage takeovers and a photography series, Joris Voorn continues to expand his artistic influence. Having performed at many of the world’s most esteemed venues and events, including Tomorrowland, Awakenings, Drumcode Festival, Ultra, Mysteryland, Ushuaïa, and Amnesia among others, he has established a far-reaching reputation as an exceptional DJ. We caught up with Joris Voorn to discuss his earliest inspirations, his artistic processes and his most recent album ‘\\\\’ [four].

Joris, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. Firstly, how are you doing? What have you been up to over the last couple of weeks?