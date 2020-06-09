Search

 

 

Flamingo Hotel & Casino
Flamingo Hotel & Casino holds first LA pool party since COVID-19 shutdown

Las Vegas has welcomed its first party-goers in almost 80 days, with Flamingo Hotel & Casino hosting its first pool party this week. Strict health and safety protocols are still in place, but with officials keen to get the LA economy back on track, and party-goers excited to have a dance, it’s a welcome turn of events.

Attendees at the organisation’s pool parties, hotel, and casino will have to adhere to social distancing, wearing face masks, and frequent washing of hands, with Flamingo’s staff set to frequently sanitise surfaces.The casino announced the reopening and health and safety protocols on their Twitter:

Flamingo is following suit with other venues in LA, with many of MGM Resort’s and Caesar’s hotels and casinos reopening recently. Other venues around the world have been planning to reopen soon, with one of Ibiza’s pool party destinations set to reopen on July 1st. 

The reopening of Flamingo Hotel & Casino and other venues is a metaphoric ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for America’s entertainment capital. The ability to reopen, get money flowing once again, and keep patrons safe is a measure sure to please many. More information can be found here.

