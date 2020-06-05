Galantis x Ship Wrek – Only A Fool (with Pink Sweat$)

By Nicole Pepe

International superstars Galantis and fellow DJ/producers Ship Wrek have teamed up with producer and singer Pink Sweat$ for a brand new single titled ‘Only A Fool’ out now via Big Beat Records. ‘Only A Fool’ marks the third release from Galantis this month alone, following the soul-hugging single ‘The Lake’ in which they co-collaborated with Wrabel.

Galantis commented on the new collaborative single stating;

“We’ve been in the studio making music non-stop during quarantine, and we were happy to work with our label mates Pink Sweat$ and ShipWrek on this one. It’s a fun collab that brings some good vibes to a weird time.”

‘Only A Fool’ calls on the Los Angeles based duo Ship Wrek, who have previously collaborated with artists such as Skrillex, Dillon Francis, Diplo, and Jauz, to give this track their signature sound. Ship Wrek had this to say regarding the new single;

”There’s really something special about this record that just feels right –the R&B mixed with house music is something that we hadn’t explored until this song and we put every ounce of our lives for a good while into making sure it was perfect.”

However, this track wouldn’t be its magical self without the vocals from Pink Sweat$, a Philadelphia native singer/songwriter who’s just getting started on his long road to stardom. Pink Sweat$ gives us a little insight into the project by saying;

“‘Only A Fool’ is about a person that you’re deeply into but they’re not doing the right things. At the same time, you’re not perfect but you realize with love you can master imperfection. You’re not trying to fix everything wrong about someone but you’re able to acknowledge those things. Being able to tell them, I don’t like this part about you but I love this part about you and I’d be a fool to let those things that I don’t like keep me from falling deeply in love with the person”

While the lyrics to this song may tug at the heartstrings, the melody says otherwise. ‘Only A Fool’ opens up with a vinyl-cracked piano melody that switches to the lower register when Pink Sweat$ graces us with his presence on the track. The chorus is met head-on with a simple, yet wonderful vocal melody alongside the piano riff and standard house drums. Small violin riffs are planted throughout the song adding a little extra groove (somewhat similar to Galantis’ ‘The Lake’). The track ends, but you’ll find yourself singing it for the rest of the day.

Stream ‘Only A Fool’ below:

Image Credit: Big Beat Records