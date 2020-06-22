Hardwell classic ‘Three Triangles (Losing My Religion)’ turns 7 years old

By Jake Gable

Go Hardwell or go home. That was the message given to ravers in 2013, as Dutch DJ and Revealed Recordings maestro Hardwell completely dominated the scene. Giving birth to the ‘Dirty Dutch‘ sound, Hardwell’s rise coincided with a huge boom in the trend of ‘big-room’ productions, allowing artists such as Blasterjaxx, W&W, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to flourish as a result. Though the sub-genre is now nowhere near as popular as it once was, with the likes of tropical house (2014-15), moombahton (2015-16) tech-house (2017-19) and melodic techno (2019-present) all experiencing peaks, there can be no doubting that Hardwell was instrumental in this huge shift in the musical landscape, and on this day in 2013 he dropped one of his most iconic hits of all time. We are, of course, referring to ‘Three Triangles’ which sampled the famous ‘Losing My Religion’ vocal from R.E.M’s hit of the same name.

With Hardwell going on to scoop the number #1 DJ in the world gong at the DJ Mag Top 100 awards in both 2013 and 2014, this track really kickstarted a period of global domination for the Dutch talent, who announced his retirement from live shows in 2018. Also debuting his ‘I AM Hardwell’ documentary movie later on in the year, the big-room superstar gave us a whole host of further anthems including ‘Apollo’, ‘Spaceman’, ‘Encoded’, ‘Dare You’, ‘Never Say Goodbye’ and Showtek collaboration ‘How We Do’.

The official video for ‘Three Triangles (Losing My Religion)’ – which can be found below – showcased Hardwell at his very best, touring round the world and performing shows at iconic locations such as Creamfields, Tomorrowland, and Ultra Music Festival Miami, though due to the decadent nature of the production, the video came with an extreme health warning which advised against watching it if you have any conditions of an epileptic nature, or a sensitivity to bright lights or strobe effects.

