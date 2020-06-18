Oliver Heldens sets release date for new HI-LO production on Mau5trap

By Jake Gable 14

If you’re yet to hear the latest HI-LO production, it may well be one of his best so far! The deep techno-inspired track from Oliver Heldens‘ underground alias was aired during the Heldeep maestro’s very special set from inside The Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. A stunning 2,000 capacity venue which was given the ‘royal’ title in 1988 by Queen Beatrix, the iconic building was – due to COVID-19 – fully empty on this occasion, as Oli’s crew all obeyed social distancing measures, but even by the ‘Gecko‘ producer’s incredibly high-standards, this one was a real career highlight! Dressed head to toe in full tuxedo and formal wear, Oliver Heldens operated as an orchestral leader in the empty venue, with many sections of social media even nicknaming the versatile producer as ‘the Phantom of the Dropera ‘, in truly hilarious tongue-in-cheek style.

During the performance, Heldens dropped the new HI-LO track, titled ‘Zeus’ which received rapturous reception from fans on social media as ravers worldwide moved quickly to praise the track. The set itself comprised of a more commercially friendly approach in the first half-hour, but during the latter half, Oli unleashed his darker style with a range of club-ready bass-filled tracks. With HI-LO also playing the track in many of his recent virtual sets, we now have a release date for this one, and it’s set to be released on Mau5trap, the iconic label of EDM legend, deadmau5. Confirming the release date as 3rd July on his official Instagram account, HI-LO has been teasing this one for a little while and we can’t wait to hear it in full! You can check out an HQ version below via a YouTube rip from one of Oli’s recent sets as we build the excitement and count down the days to 3rd July…



Image Credit: Romy Treebusch