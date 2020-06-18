The event space is an extremely competitive one. Whilst there is plenty of room for new shows, becoming a successful promoter in a short space of time is hard, but LA’s very own Brownies & Lemonade have defied all the odds to become one of the biggest event success stories in recent electronic music history. Co-founders Kush Fernando and Jose Guzman have seen their small idea turn into an empire faster than they can blink, but how exactly?

Starting Brownies & Lemonade whilst they were in college, it grew from a deep-rooted genuine love for music. Never having any celebrity connections or anything to easily one up themselves in the early days of the event company, their solution was to start booking people from online streaming platform SoundCloud. Going where no promoter was going at that time, they took risks from the very start by booking unknown names. People flocked towards them because they were making unique moves and giving every budding DJ a fair chance at getting exposure and playing towards crowds who didn’t care how big or how small the DJ was.