Since landing on the scene back in 2012 with his debut release, Anjunabeats favourite ilan Bluestone arrived on the label with a fresh approach to progressive trance. Bringing his own blend of the two genres together, Bluestone has fronted the prog trance sound for a number of years, alongside label bosses Above & Beyond. Frequently praised by the iconic trio, the London-based producer has continued to develop his sound, providing tracks of only the highest quality. Releasing his first studio album ‘Scars’ in 2018, packed with fan favourites like ‘Will We Remain?’, ‘Frozen Ground’, and ‘Let Me Know’. The former of those tracks was a collaboration with fellow Anjuna producer Maor Levi, with whom Bluestone has collaborated regularly, and the pairing have now formed a trio alongside Emma Hewitt under the guise Elysian. This new supergroup dropped their first release ‘Moonchild’ just last month, meriting a spot on the We Rave You Ones To Watch list, and their spot is thoroughly deserved as the coming months guarantee an influx of top notch trance bangers with an EP confirmed for later in the year. If that wasn’t enough, ilan has been developing his Stoneblue alias for the faster side of trance, up towards the 138bpm region, with ‘Hypnotized’ on Monstercat kickstarting his third project.

Somehow, the Londoner has time for live streams, studio sessions, collaborations, spending time with his cats – Armin and Tiësto – and working on a brand new album all at once. We Rave You managed to grab a chat with ilan Bluestone to find out about what 2020 has to offer.