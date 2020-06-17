Search

 

 

house music underground
Editorials

Is house music still underground?

By
11

Electronic music is no longer a secret to the outside world. Gone are the days when warehouse raves were unbeknownst to the general public when techno was strictly underground – when all electronic music was still thrown under the blanket phrase; “EDM”. Today, the lines between electronic and mainstream music have become blurred and even erased in some instances. 

Thanks to early pop/EDM crossovers from the likes of early 2010’s David Guetta & Calvin Harris, the chain reaction they’d unknowingly created is still going strong. So much so, to the point that even house music, a largely underground genre, has developed a taste for mainstream success. With tracks such as CamelPhat & Elderbrook’s ‘Cola’, Fisher’s ‘Losing It’ and Meduza’s ‘Piece Of Your Heart’, house music has become exposed to, and popularized by, commercial audiences. To comprehend house music’s rise to its current state of popularity, pop music’s backstory needs to be highlighted and understood.

Pop music is getting sadder

How often is the phrase “music nowadays is s**t/rubbish/insert appropriate adjective here” thrown around? While some say it’s overused like a pair of old socks – maybe there’s a reason for that? 

For pop music, the 2010s was a decade of exploration and immense evolution. When the likes of LMFAO & David Guetta came along with their feel-good pop/EDM anthems in the early part of the decade, commercial radio was filled with joyous music. Songs like ‘Shake It’ by Metro Station and ‘Good Time’ by Owl City & Carly Rae Jepsen soon epitomized this, however, this would soon become a distant memory. 

Fast forward to the middle of the decade, and this all suddenly changed. In a study conducted by Lior Shamir at Lawrence Technical University, 6,150 song lyrics from Billboard Hot 100 singles released between 1951 and 2016, were gathered and processed through an algorithm, to determine the moods of which were portrayed in popular music during that timespan. The graph below shows a steep decline from 2013 onwards.

WANT TO READ THE FULL FEATURE?

Click here to get the full magazine ->







Tags: ,
0

Melbourne-based Journalist, producer and DJ. Completed a Diploma of Audio Production at SAE Institute and loves everything from Jazz to Disco. Have a question? Don't hesitate to drop me a line!

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Proving he's well and truly gone back to his roots, David Guetta launched his Jack Back alias back in 2012 but it was complete radio silence again up until 2018 when some new Jack Back originals surfaced, and then his alias exploded in popularity. Proving that Guetta was more than just the commercial, radio-friendly bangers that he had been churning out over the years,

Available Now, Genres, House, News, Techno

House maestro Hot Since 82 has celebrated his label's 100th release, with an original titled, 'Make Up'. The label, Knee Deep in Sound, has set the caliber high for the house and techno scene over the past six years, consistently releasing quality tracks, and this latest track from the boss himself is no exception. Releasing under the alias Hot Since 82 since

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Through times like these, we all need our spirits lifted and music is always here to do that. In addition to new experiences such as seeing DJs broadcasting live sets from their homes, some more good news: great tracks being released weekly. One of the highlights of Friday's new tracks was 'If It’s Love' by the house legend Mark Knight