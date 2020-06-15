Search

 

 

JackEL
Available Now, Future Bass, Genres, Releases

JackEL teams up with Cypert for their latest single ‘Malibu’

By
14

Since the cancelation of the festive season 2020, all the electronic music lovers have been shattered by the thought of spending the whole summer without the festival days and chill-out nights. As an attempt to re-create that vibe for us all, the extremely skilled American producers JackEL & Cypert have dropped their latest future bass single called Malibu, out now via Play Records.

Through this future bass banger, JackEL & Cypert have triggered intense summer vibes that are set to act as a stress-busters for everyone involved in the industry. In their words, it’s a kind of track that you’ll hear at an EDM festival you attend while you’re in a dream state. Well in my words, it’s no less than a melodic masterpiece blessed with some ambient chords and catchy vocal chops that are meant to get stuck in your head for good. If that wasn’t enough, the track offers an awe-inspiring drop that triggers intense euphoria as soon as it hits, sending the listeners across the seven seas to a place one would describe as utopia.

This is what the man of the moment had to say about this release –

“We wanted to create a song that meant something to both of us, and at that moment, MALIBU is how we were feeling.” – JackEL.

Don’t forget to check it out here –

Image Credits – JackEL (via Facebook)





Tags: ,
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Interviews

From performing at EDC Las Vegas in 2019 to owning his own label, producer and DJ JackEL is causing a commotion within the electronic scene as of late. Releasing his first single at the age of 16 ('Too Young To Die' with rapper MiMs), he's been in the game for a while now and knows the ins and outs of the scene, and navigates

Exclusive, Interviews

Having hit the right tones with the infectious release made with fellow American producer JackEL, Washington DC based DJ & producer RVSSLL has set his eyes straight for success with first dwan of 2019. While their first release together was seeped in the Nu-Disco style of production, RVSSLL stresses that his affinity for the genre arises from his love for Disco

Available Now, Genres, Nu Disco, Releases

With no shortage of artists hailing from the United States, Washington D.C. based Nu Disco producer RVSSLL joins the ranks with a rather special production that he crafted out with fellow American DJ and Los Angeles based producer JackEL. Titled 'Alright, Goodbye', the track - released first as a single on JackEL's FVYDID - forms part of the LA based producer's