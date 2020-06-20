Jean-Michel Jarre to perform in VR ‘Alone Together’

French electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre will perform live in ‘Alone Together’. ‘Alone Together’ is anticipated as a virtual live 2D and 3D performance broadcast across digital platforms. The unique performance, imagined and composed by Jarre in accordance with VrROOM, a social virtual reality world, will feature Jarre as a virtual avatar in a custom made virtual world where the audience can tune in live (PC, tablet, smartphone, or for the full emersion, VR sets).

As many music lovers have been tuning in across the world for other special virtual concerts such as Brownies and Lemonade‘s Digital Mirage, or Couchlands, the virtual version of iconic dubstep festival ‘Lost Lands’, Jarre states that the importance of coming “alone together” is dire among musicians and fans alike to remind us that we can still be connected through music, regardless of being apart. Also, with the performance being on World Music Day, Jarre stated that doing such a performance is the simplest way to incorporate new uses of technology and believes that including virtually reality into his sets will break barriers and welcome the ever-changing times.

“Having performed in extraordinary venues, virtual reality will now allow me to play in unimaginable spaces while remaining on a physical stage”, Jarre states.

In addition to the virtual performance, there will be a “silent” version broadcast among a big screen at the Palais Royal in Paris to students involved with graphic design and audio studies. Jarre will also be available for the students after the performance so that they may ask questions and a few lucky students will even virtually “go backstage”.

‘Alone Together’ will be live this Sunday, June 21st at 3:15pm ET/12:15pm PT. To join click here.

Image Credit: EDDA