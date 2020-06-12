Search

 

 

MK
Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Katy Perry – Daisies (MK Remix)

By
4

Right now, we could all do with a bit of sunshine and uplifting vibes in our lives. Whilst being on lockdown and the world not allowing events right now, it feels like the whole music industry is on pause but that doesn’t mean the track releases are. Recently, we’ve seen a massive influx of our favourite artists releasing tracks or getting creative with online sets for fans, and MK is one of them. MK, also known as Marc Kinchen, has a treat for fans that’s out now and its in the form of an extra special remix.

Remixing ‘Daisies’ by pop princess Katy Perry, EDM and pop have collided again in one of the most epic ways possible in this official remix. The original track itself has proven very popular, with 15 million views so far on the official music video on YouTube, and now MK is taking it a step further by injecting his signature house sound and creating a quarantine anthem for the ages. Taking Katy Perry’s vocals and putting them against beats that more than fit the vocals, this track sounds like it could have been an original collaboration and not just a remix. A perfect tune for festivals all over the world when they’re back on, MK has created pure gold with this.

Listen to the track below, and buy it or stream it on your chosen service here.

Image credit: Neil Favila





Tags: , ,
0

A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Italian trio MEDUZA have unleashed a brand new remix of the classic track from Lifelike & Kris Menace 'Discopolis 2.0'. This amazing edit is out now via Armada Music. The catchy tune was originally released in 2005 and later re-released and renamed to 'Discopolis 2.0' in 2015 with great success. The song broke-through the UK's Top 100 singles chart and rapidly sold

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

On a roll lately, Dutch house connoisseur Joris Voorn has been keeping busy in quarantine. Keeping fans entertained by uploading videos to his YouTube channel of some of his favourite performances from over the years of his career, he's also been doing his fair share of lockdown livestream sets that have been going down a treat. Still riding high off of his

Events, Featured, News

Defected Virtual Festival will host a huge closing party this Friday, with an all-star line-up featuring Carl Cox, Boys Noize, Idris Elba, MK, Nic Fanciulli and Sam Divine alongside two of the label's 'DJ For The World competition' winners Aline Rocha (Brazil) and TQ Grant (USA). Taking place between 2pm-9pm on Beatport, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and many more, the