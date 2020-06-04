Kölsch drops astonishing livestream set from Copenhill in Copenhagen: Watch

By Pol Torà

Danish techno producer Kölsch has shared a truly astonishing livestream set that he recorded from the Copenhill power plant in Copenhagen.

After having plaid in some of the most iconic places in the world like his set for Cercle live from the Tour Eiffel in Paris, the melodic techno maestro was ready to do it again giving a tremendous present to all underground electronic music fans around the world with this iconic set. As he stated some weeks ago, taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown, he opined that artists would be able to spend more time in the studio and thus for the coming year, we would be seeing a crazy amount of new music. Now, he has wanted to live up to his words becoming the living proof of that.

For this special livestream, Kölsch has plaid a total of fourteen tracks, eleven of which are unreleased songs. If this fact doesn’t make the set epic enough, combine an hour-long set full of new amazing tunes with the breathtaking views from the top of the Copenhill in front of the sea. His selection of tracks set the mood and perfectly match the views and moments of the set from the very beginning until the end when it reaches the sunset time. Overall, the combination of these two elements make of this livestream another piece of art that any melodic techno fan will love.

Watch Kölsch’ set live from the Copenhill power plant below:

Image Credit: Andrew Whitton