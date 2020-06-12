Search

 

 

Korsorga
Available Now, Genres, Releases, Tech House

Korsorga drops another impressive tech-house tune ‘Faded’

By
4

After an exciting couple of releases in the past few months, the Sydney based Argentine music producer and DJ Korsorga has dropped another impressive tech-house tune called Faded, out now on Spotify and YouTube. Having shown a lot of promise so far in his first few years as a music producer, Korsorga has raised the bar of quality even higher with this single that is set to amaze a lot of classic minimal techno lovers out there.

Over the years, Korsorga (Joshua Jefferson Delgado) has been a huge admirer of dance music. But it was not until 2015 that he finally started out as a producer inspired by the likes of Deadmau5 and Disclosure. Since then, he has spent a lot of time in the studio to hone his skills at music production.

As far as his latest single Faded is concerned, I can effortlessly claim that it will serve as a piece of delight for anyone who has ever enjoyed a tech-house track or a classic dance hit. The groovy rhythm combined with a thumping bassline and ever-lasting hypnotic vocals serves as the highlights for this track that is not going off my tech-house playlist anytime soon.

Don’t just believe whatever I say, go check it out yourself-

Image Credit: Korsorga (via official website)





Tags:
0

20-year-old electronic music fan and a budding producer. Although I admire all genres equally, progressive house has always been on the top of my pecking order.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Editorials, Genres, Progressive House

Some artists have one particular track that will forever be timeless, more than others, and iconic no matter how much their discography grows. For Canadian artist deadmau5, he's had quite a few hits but a particular collaboration with singer Chris James created an impact like no other track. The track, of course, is the 2012 release titled 'The Veldt'. Many deadmau5 fans will mark this

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Right now, we could all do with a bit of sunshine and uplifting vibes in our lives. Whilst being on lockdown and the world not allowing events right now, it feels like the whole music industry is on pause but that doesn't mean the track releases are. Recently, we've seen a massive influx of our favourite artists releasing tracks or

Available Now, Genres, Progressive House, Releases

Celebrating a label landmark, Release Records have today revealed the label's 40th release, and who better to mark the occasion than Release resident, Pete K. The prog-powered Portuguese producer continues his purple patch with a brand new single ‘Without Your Love’, further showcasing his production prowess following recent singles ‘Take Me Now’ and ‘Nostalgia’. Cementing a reputation as a true favourite