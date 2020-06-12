Korsorga drops another impressive tech-house tune ‘Faded’

By Lakshay Bhagtani

After an exciting couple of releases in the past few months, the Sydney based Argentine music producer and DJ Korsorga has dropped another impressive tech-house tune called Faded, out now on Spotify and YouTube. Having shown a lot of promise so far in his first few years as a music producer, Korsorga has raised the bar of quality even higher with this single that is set to amaze a lot of classic minimal techno lovers out there.

Over the years, Korsorga (Joshua Jefferson Delgado) has been a huge admirer of dance music. But it was not until 2015 that he finally started out as a producer inspired by the likes of Deadmau5 and Disclosure. Since then, he has spent a lot of time in the studio to hone his skills at music production.

As far as his latest single Faded is concerned, I can effortlessly claim that it will serve as a piece of delight for anyone who has ever enjoyed a tech-house track or a classic dance hit. The groovy rhythm combined with a thumping bassline and ever-lasting hypnotic vocals serves as the highlights for this track that is not going off my tech-house playlist anytime soon.

Don’t just believe whatever I say, go check it out yourself-

Image Credit: Korsorga (via official website)