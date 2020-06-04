Search

 

 

Kryder & Tom Staar
Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

Kryder & Tom Staar feat. Ebson – Waiting On My Love

By
8

If you’re not familiar with Kryder, you’re probably living under a rock. The Axtone artist has been smashing it for years now and has a more than impressive discography under his belt with tracks featured on labels such as Spinnin’ Records, Anjunabeats and his own imprint Kryteria Records. For his latest release ‘Waiting On My Love’, he’s teamed up with friend and fellow producer Tom Staar. The two producers have worked together on past tracks and now they’re putting their talents together once more with rising London talent Ebson.

Released on Axtone, ‘Waiting On My Love’ is a summer-ready anthem, giving us a bit of sunshine on these slightly gloomy days. Picking us all up, the track is infused with piano melodies and infectious vocals that all come together on top of the irresistible house melody. It’s the type of thing you would expect from a perfect Axtone-released track, and all three artists featured on the track have outdone themselves. Kryder and Tom Staar prove that they’re a match made in musical heaven and with Ebson on vocal duty, this is perfect for chilling in the sun by the pool or at a packed out festival stage with the entire crowd jumping to the drop. We can’t wait to see what Kryder and Tom Staar do next.

Also featuring an extended version of the track, you can listen to both on Spotify below, and get ready to dance along like no one is watching!

Image Credit: Kryder (Official Press) / Tom Staar (Official Press)





Tags: ,
0

A 21 year old dance music enthusiast from Manchester, UK. Lover of all genres, especially dubstep and house. Find me at gigs and festivals across the world.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, House, Releases

English DJ and Ibiza-based producer Tom Staar has released a brand new remix for Ferry Corsten's long-time classic track 'Punk' via Armada Music. The original song from the early 2000s has received a massive upgrade while keeping the originality that made this song so popular over the years. While making a remix of a classic song, that was put out exactly

Available Now, Exclusive, Genres, Groove House, House, Releases

Following another storming episode of Kryteria Radio, Kryder has arrived with a stunning private edit of Kate Bush's 1985 classic "Running Up That Hill" together with We Rave You. The groove master is showing no signs of slowing down having had a insane start to 2020, seeing a handful of emphatic tracks release already this year. This time he has worked his magic with the

Available Now, Genres, Groove House, News, Releases

Following 2 years out, the return of Sosumi Records is finally upon us. The home of royalty free music, UK groove master Kryder created Sosumi back in 2014 and since then it has a proven record as one of the finest labels in the scene. Quality and quantity by the bucketload, this incredible label built up quite the following years