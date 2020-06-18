KSHMR discusses Dharma Studio, label growth and upcoming music

By Lewis Partington

A producer of undeniable quality, Niles Hollowell-Dhar is one of the top names in the game. You will of course know him more commonly by his DJ name – KSHMR – however before that name burst onto the scene there were years of incredible productions that preceded it. One half of The Cataracs, a US hip-hop duo active for over 10 years, Niles began to grow his profile throughout the scene as one of the nest producers around. His most notable pre-KSHMR production was on the chart-topping Far East Movement release ‘Like A G6’. Just a few years later, The Cataracs was no more and the birth of KSHMR brought a fresh fusion of sounds to a cluttered EDM scene, flooded with generic big room drops. His first release ‘Megalodon’ sparked several rumours as to who was behind the KSHMR name, with a widespread theory that the name represented five initials of five producers coming as one. Yet, it was just one producer with the production knowledge of five producers, a trait that began to shine through as more releases came over the coming months. Revealing himself at Ultra Music Festival alongside Tiësto to premiere their collaboration ‘Secrets’ – which to this day is probably his most widely heard release – and the only was up from there.

KSHMR’s DJ sets have gained notability for their variety and innovative selections, influenced by Hollowell-Dhar’s Indian heritage on his father’s side. Channeling these in influences has allowed KSHMR to bring his own sounds to the forefront of the electronic scene, with every track providing a new insight into the American producer. Every genre is open to exploration, which can be seen by KSHMR’s Dharma Worldwide label and its releases. Psy trance, big room, deep house… Dharma represents pretty much anything and everything, but only if the production quality is top notch.