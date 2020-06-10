Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ marks her sixth number one album

By Nicole Pepe 2

The anticipation surrounding Lady Gaga’s newest album ‘Chromatica’ was long-awaited and filled to the brim with talent spanning all corners of pop and dance music. Artists featured on the album include Elton John, Ariana Grande, and Blackpink, while many co-producers are some of the most iconic names in electronic music including Skrillex, Axwell, Madeon, Tchami and Sebastian Ingrosso. The album centers around various segments which Gaga states:

“The beginning of the album symbolizes for me the beginning of my journey to healing. It goes right into this grave string arrangement, where you feel this sort of pending doom that is what happens if I face all the things that scare me. It is setting the stage for a more cinematic experience with this world that is how I make sense of things.”

Another section of the album ventures into the journey of disco-pop and anthemic house songs like ‘Stupid Love’ and ‘Free Woman’ in which Gaga touches on themes of coming to terms with one’s own sexuality and embracing the freedom to do so, hence the introduction to upbeat melodies and trance-like roots. ‘Chromatica’ received extremely notable receptions from critics and the charts are clearly in agreement. To date, the album has secured the number one spot in fifteen countries, making this album the sixth out of six releases for Gaga to peak at number one.

Gaga announced that she would tour the album for six selected dates across the world and is still currently on schedule to do so. The tour kicks off July 24th, 2020 at the Stade de France in Paris and will end on August 19th, 2020 in her home state of New Jersey at MetLife Stadium.

Click here for list of tour dates to ‘The Chromatica Ball’ and to purchase tickets.

Stream ‘Chromatica’ below:

Image Credit: The Chromatica Ball