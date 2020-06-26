First on the list is no other than future house maestro Don Diablo with one of the most ambitious and insane concepts we’ve seen so far. Urging people to not try this at home (you know, just in case you were planning to casually do this one day), he made a splash by DJing in his swimming pool.Definitely not the most usual and every day setting for a DJset, he dove straight into the energetic drum and bass genre and gave us all something completely different from him. Serving as episode two of his ‘The Art Of DJing’ series (that is still ongoing on his YouTube channel), it will remain one of the most daring things he’s ever done.

JOYRYDE JEEP SET FOR ROOM SERVICE FESTIVAL Taking his love for cars to another level, bass house legend JOYRYDE shook the scene up when he used a real-life Jeep as his DJ booth. Putting the idea together in just 30 hours, it made jaws drop when he revealed the setup to the world, and it’s one of the most ambitious things he’s done yet. WANT TO READ THE FULL FEATURE? Click here to get the full magazine ->



Image Credit: Martin Garrix YouTube