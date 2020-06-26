Lockdown sets: some of the most interesting livestream sets so far: Editorial
Right now, the current Covid-19 pandemic is making it harder for producers to entertain their fans, with all festival and tour plans coming to a complete stop for the foreseeable future. Although the electronic music industry is already one of the most creative industries to exist, it seems that everyone has stepped up their creative ideas even further right now with crazy ideas for livestream sets. If this virus has proven anything, it’s that you cannot keep a DJ from entertaining their fans and the large sea of sets that have been happening right now has shown that.
To celebrate the pure talent and creativity that is surrounding the industry right now, we’re listing just a few of some of the insane sets that we have all had the chance to witness online in these past few months so far, with many more to come.
DON DIABLO LIVE FROM HIS SWIMMING POOL
First on the list is no other than future house maestro Don Diablo with one of the most ambitious and insane concepts we’ve seen so far. Urging people to not try this at home (you know, just in case you were planning to casually do this one day), he made a splash by DJing in his swimming pool.Definitely not the most usual and every day setting for a DJset, he dove straight into the energetic drum and bass genre and gave us all something completely different from him. Serving as episode two of his ‘The Art Of DJing’ series (that is still ongoing on his YouTube channel), it will remain one of the most daring things he’s ever done.
JOYRYDE JEEP SET FOR ROOM SERVICE FESTIVAL
Taking his love for cars to another level, bass house legend JOYRYDE shook the scene up when he used a real-life Jeep as his DJ booth. Putting the idea together in just 30 hours, it made jaws drop when he revealed the setup to the world, and it’s one of the most ambitious things he’s done yet.
Image Credit: Martin Garrix YouTube