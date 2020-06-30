Marshmello & Halsey release delightful ‘Be Kind’ music video

By Ryan Ford 4

Halsey and Marshmello recently teamed up for their touching EDM hit ‘Be Kind’ and they have now released a heavenly music video to sit alongside it. Centring a pink-haired Halsey in a multi-dimensional visual adventure, director Hannah Lux Davis creates a stone-cold landscape which the American singer/songwriter wishes to escape from as she dances with a flower. She eventually traverses to a vibrant oriental city and then finds her way to a land with rolling hills and meadows. Of course the electronic music producer and DJ also makes a few cameo appearances throughout the video, first on the flower with which Halsey is dancing, and then at the end of the video as he observes the main character through a mysterious robot.

The video has already amounted over 2.5 million streams on YouTube and it has only been out a matter of days. The standard of the video is outstanding considering the fact it was filmed during the coronavirus lockdown, and poor Halsey supposedly had to put up with learning the choreography through FaceTime!

The pair dropped ‘Be Kind’ back in May, making for the third original Marshmello release of 2020 following up ‘Crusade’ and ‘Been Thru This Before’. Be sure to check the delightful new ‘Be Kind’ music video featuring Marshmello and Halsey below!

Image Credit: Peter Donaghy