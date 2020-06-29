Martin Garrix premieres first song as Ytram with Bleu Clair ‘Make You Mine’

By Pol Torà 24

Martin Garrix has just premiered his new collaboration with Indonesian producer Bleu Clair, ‘Make You Mine‘, which is going to be his first song ever to be released as his side project alias Ytram.

The Dutch icon is known for many things. Apart from the great human being he is, his love for music, dedication, hard work, his will to achieve his dreams and his tremendous producing abilities, led him to become the face of the electronic music scene at a very young age. Since his first massive release back in 2013 with ‘Animals‘, Martin has been nothing but growing as an artist. He has created truly electronic music anthems collaborating with some of the biggest stars in the game like Usher, Khalid or Ed Sheeran, he has plaid in some of the greatest venues and founded his own imprint STMPD RCRDS, a platform for new talent where any music is welcome.

However, even reaching the pop-star category, his love for music is such, that he doesn’t shy away and has created side project alias in order to produce other less commercial electronic music subgenres. This is indeed a great responsibility and it supposes a truly enormous amount of work. In order to build two artist brands at the same time, it requires twice the work, a big courage and a determination to escape from the comfort zone. The crazy thing is that Ytram is going to be Martin’s third side project alias after premiering five tracks both as Area21 and GRX, which says a lot about his personality.

Now, after a lot of time waiting for it, Garrix has premiered the highly-anticipated track in his latest Martin Garrix Radio episode, which is a collab with the talented upcoming producer Bleu Clair and it features vocals from RA.

Listen to Martin Garrix first song as Ytram ‘Make You Mine’ with Bleu Clair (feat. Ra) below:

