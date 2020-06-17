Search

 

 

Mat Zo
Mat Zo delivers phenomenal compilation for the 20 years of Anjunabeats

The legendary label, Anjunabeats, continues to celebrate its twenty years of music. To grace the fans’ ears, they have released a compilation curated by none other than Mat Zo. The nearly four-hour mix will take Anjunabeats’ fans on a musical rollercoaster that will captivate anyone with the label’s classic hits.

 

Mat Zo, a label veteran, compiles a playlist that is diverse, timeless, and mesmerizing. From the releases in the early 2000s to the modern Anjunabeats sound, the compilation has it all. The mix highlights Zo’s label mate’s biggest releases, abstaining from including any of his own. Mat Zo states,

“Anjunabeats is a label with a lot of history, and it’s cool to be a part of that. I’ve seen the label evolve over the years from relatively humble beginnings, and it’s amazing to still be a part of it 12 years later. With this mix, I wanted to show how broad the range of Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep is, and what drew me to the label in the first place.”

This compilation comes after Anjunabeats released Oliver Smith‘s (the first artist signed to the label) celebratory mix. This could not have come at a better time, as electronic music fans will now have a vast amount of music to listen during what continues of quarantine. With more than 700 releases, Anjunabeats proves why they are a renowned label in the electronic music scene. Check out Mat Zo’s compilation down below:

