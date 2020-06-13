Search

 

 

u.s. clubs NIVA bankruptcy
News

Most of the U.S. independent venues have bankruptcy risks

By
2

The end of the first half of 2020 is approaching and with it, the reopening is currently happening in several countries such as Spain, Italy, and England. Many sectors of the economy, such as commerce, have returned to work, however, the entertainment industry has suffered the most so far and will face a tough situation with many challenges to overcome until 2021. According to a study from NIVA (National Independent Venue Association), 90% of independent venues will close permanently in a few months without federal funding.

This research informs that in the current situation independent venues have zero revenue, but obligations like mortgage/rent, bills, loans, taxes, and insurance continue, in addition to the fact that it is not economically viable to open establishments with partial capacity, with so many fixed costs, as already mentioned. There is also the fact that if the major market can not support artist tours in places such as New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, secondary and tertiary cities from smaller markets will be impacted too.

In order to ensure the survival of these businesses, NIVA asks for long-term assistance through the RESTART Act (S. 3814), relief tax credits, and the maintenance for longer periods insurance benefits for employees of shuttered businesses, including contract workers and artists who otherwise do not have access to relief.

Big artists such as Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, and Alabama Shakes are supporting this movement under the hashtag #SaveOurStages. To check the entire document please click here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com





Tags: , ,
0

Aspiring DJ/Producer from Brazil. Lover of house, progressive and classic trance. "Let the music carry us together."

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

News

Tomorrowland recently announced the postponement of the 2020 festivities and that it’ll be holding a whole virtual festival experience instead this year, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. As countries are starting to lift some of the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, everyone is hoping that some events will be happening towards the end of the year.

Featured, News

During the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, Coachella announced the postponement of the festival to October of 2020. It is now being reported that the festival will not happen in October by the orders of the Riverside county officials. Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser signed an official order on Wednesday canceling both Coachella and Stagecoach. She stated, "I am

Electro House, Events, News, Progressive House, Uncategorized

Despite the current moment of uncertainty and cancellation of major festivals due to COVID-19, an event in the Netherlands brings a new format for up to 100 people with the presence of great DJs in a paradisiacal place. Het Strand van 2020 is scheduled to take place on 17-19, 24-26 and 31st of July, with package sales to begin as