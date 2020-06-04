MR.BLACK drops huge Reality Test collab ‘Bang Bang’ from his upcoming album ‘Hybrid’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

Ever since the renowned producer and DJ MR.BLACK announced his upcoming studio album “Hybrid”, we all have been counting the days till its release. His latest string of jaw-dropping bangers over the past few months has just added to the whole excitement. Living up to the expectations surrounding him, the big room maestro has just dropped another exciting tune from the album called ‘Bang Bang’, out now on all platforms via Revealed Recordings.

Teaming up with the highly talented artist Reality Test for this single, MR.BLACK has presented us with a track from Hybrid that perfectly combines a psytrance bassline with a festival-friendly big room vibe. Starting off with some soft and pleasing piano chords along with a deep and ambient vocal, ‘Bang Bang’ is set to catch your nerve with an intense build-up that makes way for a fast-paced drop dominated by electrifying synth leads and aggressive psytrance sounds.

The track had already created a lot of hype since last week when it was featured on Hardwell On Air. Now that it’s finally out, the official music video is expected to follow soon, as announced by the artist a few days ago.

Don’t forget to check out Bang Bang here:

Image Credit: Ruri Svidler