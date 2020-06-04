Premiere: okay(K) – taxi

By Ellie Mullins 1

New York native okay(K) is an artist with a difference. Being influenced by such artists like Frank Ocean and Kanye West, his unique sound is universally loved and not only is his fanbase taking notice, but the big leagues too. His single Lifetime was featured as one of H&M’s tracks that they play in their stores, and his single ‘Sunday Forgettable’ was featured in numerous playlists curated by Spotify has also been featured in Spotify’s Fresh Finds. Definitely taking over, he’s got a brand new single out now titled ‘taxi’.

‘taxi’ features super fun and fresh vocals that make it impossible not to sing along to as the song progresses, and it takes the listener into a fun-loving world that will make you smile from ear to ear without even realising it. The fun and light synths go perfectly with his voice, and make this a simple yet overall wonderful production to listen to on repeat. A true testament to his fun and universally loved sound, ‘taxi’ is a track that needs to be heard immediately. Definitely a great introduction to the sound that okay(K) produces if you’re not familiar with his work, after you listen to this track you will want more instantly and luckily enough he’s expanding an already growing discography.

You can listen to his other works on Spotify here, and be sure to check out ‘taxi’ below!

Image credit: okay(K)