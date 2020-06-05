Paul Kalkbrenner – Speak Up EP

By Phil Thüne

If you think about the German Techno scene, you automatically think about Paul Kalkbrenner. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, techno arrived in Berlin and quickly developed into a unique characteristic, that the city is now known for in the industry. Kalkbrenner, who has become a driving force of the Berlin techno scene is it was growing is now back with a new 4-track EP titled ‘Speak Up’.

The first track of ‘Speak Up’ is titled ‘Lasers’, and all drums track with broken beats combining skitters and distorted sounds as it progresses. It’s followed by ‘Eyes Open’, which is a more dark and melodic track, which is just pulling you deeper using its synths. Next up is ‘Check Yourself’, a pure techno track that is just made for clubs and incorporating elements that Kalkbrenner has used across his whole palette of records, bringing out the sounds that fans love him for. Closing the EP is ‘Speak Up’, a prime example of combining lyrics with a minimally produced melody.

Kalkbrenner is one of the most admired artists in the German electronic music industry and gained wide popularity with his track ‘Sky and Sand’ that was awarded Platinum in 2009, the same year as the movie ‘Berlin Calling’ was released, where Kalkbrenner plays the role of the main character, the DJ and producer Martin ‘Ickarus’ Karow.

The EP is now available to stream on major services, like Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Prime music and yet again shows the talent of Kalkbrenner and him staying true to his original sounds.

Photo Credit: Thomas Lohr via Paul Kalkbrenner Facebook