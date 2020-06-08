PAX & Rui Da Silva – Touch Me

By Jake Gable 7

Every year, a club track manages to squeeze through the underground and ends up dominating more commercial channels too. 2020’s version of that particular criteria may have just arrived in the shape of ‘Touch Me‘, a truly massive production from PAX & Rui Da Silva, which samples the latter’s original of the same name from 2001. Not only did Da Silva’s original (alongside British songwriter Cassandra Fox) spend a week at the number-one spot on the UK Singles Chart, but it also sold 400,000 copies, earning a Gold certification. It was classed as the first progressive house song to ever reach number one in the UK, also hitting number seven on the Billboard Dance Club Play chart.

Fast-forward to 2020, and house/techno duo Aaron Taylor and Charles Robinson (aka PAX) have given the track a real modern rework, adding a slick tech-house twist to the production, with thumping bass-lines and a pounding hook. This one has been doing some serious damage across club-floors stretching right back to last summer, and has been heavily supported by legendary BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Danny Howard. And now, ‘Touch Me’ by PAX has finally dropped, and is sure to feature in many live-streams across living room dance-floors all summer! Following Fisher‘s ‘Losing It’ in 2018, and Endor‘s ‘Pump It Up’ in 2019, don’t be surprised to see ‘Touch Me’ follow the same successful path in 2020. As Solardo once famously said… “If you don’t know PAX, you better get to know!”